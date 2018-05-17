Mizoram MBSE HSSLC 12th results 2018 declared: How to check at mbse.edu.in

MBSE HSSLC 12th results 2018: All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results by visiting the official website, mbse.edu.in. MBSE HSSLC 12th results 2018: All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results by visiting the official website, mbse.edu.in.

MBSE HSSLC 12th results 2018: The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) has declared the results of Class 12 examination that was conducted from March 5 to March 9, 2018. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results by visiting the official website, mbse.edu.in. Apart from it, the students can check results through examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

MBSE HSSLC 12th results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website (mbse.edu.in) On the homepage, go to the “Results” section/

Step 2: A new page will open Enter your exam roll number and date of birth (DOB)

Step 3: Submit the information entered on the boxes.

Step 4: Save your Mizoram HSSLC result 2018

Step 5: Take a printed copy of your MBSE 12th results 2018 for record

Last year, the results were declared in the month of May. The board had conducted the class 12 exam between March 1 and April 5 at various test centres across the state.

About MBSE

The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education is the main academic authority for management of school education in the state of Mizoram. The Board was set-up in 1975 under the Mizoram Board of School Education Act. As part of its responsibilities, the Mizoram Board conducts state-level High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd