Mizoram HSSLC 12th class exams 2017: Results likely to be declared on May 11, check here

Mizoram HSSLC 12th class results 2017: The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) is likely to declare the results for the class 12 HSSLC examination soon. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations and are waiting for the results can check them upon release.

The results for Mizoram HSSLC class 12 exams wil be declared on May 11, according to DNA. The exams were conducted from March 1 to April 5, 2017.

Last year, the results for the MBSE HSSLC exams were declared on May 11, 2017. The results for the class 10 HSLC exams were declared on May 2, 2017. They were conducted from March 2 to March 16.

Steps to download the MBSE class 12 HSSLC results 2017:

– Go to the official website for the Mizoram Board (mbse.edu.in).

– Click on the tab for the results page. You will be directed to indiaresults.com.

– Enter your roll number and other details required in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

