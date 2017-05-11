Mizoram: MBSE Class 12th HSSLC results 2017 declared at mbse.edu.in

MBSE HSSLC results 2017: Enter your roll number to view results MBSE HSSLC results 2017: Enter your roll number to view results

MBSE Class 12th results 2017: The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) has announced the results of the Higher School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) on May 11. MBSE Class 12th Board examination started on March 1 with English paper and ended on April 5 with Health Education/ Computer Science. The Board has also released the results of the vocational exams 2017.

The Mizoram Board of School Education had on May 2 released he High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination results. The board had conducted the class 12 exam between March 1 and April 5 at various test centres across the state.

Steps to check Mizoram MBSE HSSLC result 2017

Visit the official website (mbse.edu.in)

On the homepage, go to the “Results” section

A new page will open

Enter your exam roll number and date of birth (DOB)

Read | MBSE declares HSLC exam 2017 results at mbse.edu.in

Submit the information entered on the boxes.

Save your Mizoram HSSLC result 2017.

Take a printed copy of your MBSE 12th results 2017 for record.

The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education is the main academic authority for management of school education in the state of Mizoram. The Board was setup in 1975 under the Mizoram Board of School Education Act. As part of its responsibilities, the Mizoram Board conducts state-level High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations.

For more MBSE HSSLC results updates, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd