Mizoram DIET 2017: Result released at mbse.edu.in, check important details here

Mizoram DIET result 2017: The result of DIET, Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EI.Ed) first and third semester examination has been released by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE). All those who had appeared for the exam are required to check their respective scores at the official website – mbse.edu.in. The exam was conducted in December, 2017. Candidates should note that application for re-checking under Board’s schemes will be accepted up to March 5. The pass percentage for the first semester stands at 53.85 per cent, whereas for the third semester it is 83.38 per cent.

Mizoram DIET result 2017, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website – mbse.edu.in

Step 2: Under ‘Notifications’, click on ‘DIET exam result December 2017’

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the names and results of candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Those who want to appear for the re-examination of the back paper(s) can do so only at the relevant semester. If a student fails in internal paper, he/she would not be allowed to take admission in the next semester. One has to clear all papers within a maximum of 3 (three) years.

