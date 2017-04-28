Mizoram Board MBSE HSLC results to be declared soon

MBSE HSLC results 2017: Take a printed copy of your 10th results 2017 for record. MBSE HSLC results 2017: Take a printed copy of your 10th results 2017 for record.

MBSE HSLC result 2017: The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) is likely to announce the results of the Higher School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) on April 28, says a report from The Hindu. However, the official MBSE website and result declaration website Indiaresult.com have not mentioned anything about the HSLC results. MBSE Class 10th Board examination started on March 2 with English paper and ended on March 16 with Health Education/ Computer Science.

Steps to check Mizoram MBSE HSLC result 2017

Visit the official website

On the homepage, go to the “Results” section

A new page will open

Enter your exam roll number and date of birth (DOB)

Submit the entered information.

Save your Mizoram HSLC result 2017.

Take a printed copy of your MBSE 10th results 2017 for record.

The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education is the main academic authority for management of school education in the state of Mizoram. The Board was setup in 1975 under the Mizoram Board of School Education Act. As part of its responsibilities, the Mizoram Board conducts state-level High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations.

Read | JEE main 2017 results out: Kalpit Veerwal scores perfect 360 by 360

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd