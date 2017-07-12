Mizoram Board MBSE declares HSLC, HSSLC compartment exam 2017 result at mbse.edu.in

Mizoram Board Mizoram Board

Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has declared the HSLC and HSSLC compartmental examinations 2017 results on mbse.edu.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam in June this year can check the result online. There’s alternate website, indiaresults.com is hosting the result.

MBSE HSLC, HSSLC result 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Results” section

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your exam roll number and date of birth (DOB)

Step 5: Submit the entered information.

Step 6: Save your Mizoram HSLC, HSSLC result 2017.

The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education is the main academic authority for management of school education in the state of Mizoram. The Board was setup in 1975 under the Mizoram Board of School Education Act. As part of its responsibilities, the Mizoram Board conducts state-level High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations.

