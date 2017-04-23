MIT Pune to start railway engineering college in Solapur

Coming as a good news for students who have an interest in working with the engineering department of the Indian Railways, the MAEER’s MIT Group of Institutions, Pune is set to open up a railway engineering college at Barshi, Solapur. The institute claims the college would be one-of-its-kind in India.

The institute, which will start from June-July this academic year, has got the approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), said MIT officials. Degree courses will be offered at the college whose syllabus include topics like railway system planning, railway infrastructure, railway operations, and so on. Besides the syllabus will include civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, electronics and telecommunications engineering, computer engineering, industrial and production engineering and Railway Systems Engineering.

Stating that though Indian Railways is one of the largest rail networks, railway engineering is stressed and taken seriously worldwide except India, said MIT officials, adding that in China, more than 80 courses are offered related to railway engineering. “To ensure introduction of high velocity engines, safety of railway passengers and minimum delay in journeys, modernisation of railway technology and engineering is a must. In that direction, railway systems engineering needs massive development and that can only be possible with highly qualified and skilled railway engineers,” said Dr Vishwanath D Karad, founder president, MAEER’s MIT, Pune.

