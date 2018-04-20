Mission Buniyaad scheme delay: Notice to NDMC

The scheme is running in Delhi government schools till Class IX, and in MCD schools. (File photo/Express) The scheme is running in Delhi government schools till Class IX, and in MCD schools. (File photo/Express)

With schools under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation yet to divide students according to their learning levels, as required under Mission Buniyaad, the education department has issued a notice to the civic body.

In the notice issued Thursday, the assistant district education office, Rohini zone, has asked the civic body to divide the students immediately. “Under Mission Buniyaad, all principals were required to identify students from classes III to V. But it has been reported that some schools have not categorised the students, which is highly objectionable. Therefore, all principals are required to place students under the category,” said the order.

This year, the State Advisory Council was formed with representatives from the government and municipal corporations, and it was decided that Mission Buniyaad will be launched to improve learning levels of children. The scheme is running in Delhi government schools till Class IX, and in MCD schools.

It is being run in two phases — April 2-May 10, and from May 11-31. Schools have been asked to divide children into four groups: New Nishta (those unable to recognise Hindi letters, and numbers); Nishta (those who are cannot read words, don’t know counting, addition, subtraction); New Pratibha (those unable to comprehend Hindi matras, multiplication, division); and Pratibha (those who can read and write).

North corporation mayor Preety Agarwal claimed, “We have divided students into three groups of 35,000, 25,000 and 30,000. These children will be given classes during summer vacation. The classes for third batch will begin by end of this month.”

The department has also directed the corporation to hold a mega Parent-Teachers Meeting (PTM) on April 21 and convince parents to send their children to school during summer vacation.

The East DMC on April 18 issued a circular to its schools to divide the children. Chairman, EDMC education committee, Himanshi Pandey, said sections will be divided soon. “I will call a meeting tomorrow and ensure that it is done,” she said.

The circular also stated that a mega PTM will be held on April 28. There are 765 schools under the North DMC and 365 under the east.

