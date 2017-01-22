Miranda House wins Sanjay Shrivastava Memorial debate

Miranda House today emerged as winners of the inaugural Sanjay Shrivastava Memorial Debate, while Hansraj College was the runners’ up.

The debate competition, which was held at Hindu College, provided a platform for students of different colleges to speak their mind, and in turn spread awareness on issues that plague politics of contemporary times.

The debate, held in memory of Dr Sanjay Shrivastava, an alumnus of Hindu College, was on the topic ‘This house believes that patriotism is triumphing over humanity in the 21st Century’.

Several dignitaries including, Union Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha, Central Information Commissioner Yashovardhan Azad, former finance secretary and principal adviser Niti Aayog Ratan P Watal, additional secretary (commerce) Anoop Wadhawan were present on the occasion.