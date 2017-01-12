Miranda House ‘no selfie’ notice a suggestion for safety, not a policy, says principal

“Banning selfies and combing of hair is not something which is in the policy of Miranda House,” Principal Pratibha Jolly said. “Banning selfies and combing of hair is not something which is in the policy of Miranda House,” Principal Pratibha Jolly said.

Following protests, Delhi’s premier women’s college Miranda House on Wednesday said it would not “impose on students” the notice warning them against clicking selfies or combing hair in corridors. After scores of Delhi University students staged a protest at the college and threatened to approach the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) over the issue, Principal Pratibha Jolly said, “The notice wasn’t signed by me. Why would we restrict students from taking selfies? There is no such policy in the college.”

It “won’t be imposed on students”, she added. The notice, which had been posted at the college for School for Open learning (SOL) students who attend Sunday classes there, stated that activities such as clicking selfies, combing hair and modelling in corridors amounts to “misutilisation” of time and students doing so might face suspension for a day. Jolly had earlier said that the notice was put up for the safety of students.

“Banning selfies and combing of hair is not something which is in the policy of Miranda House. They are just suggestions for students to not risk their life by sitting on the corridors pillars and clicking or posing for pictures,” she had said. Jolly had also clarified that there was no discrimination between the regular college students and the SOL students.

During Wednesday’s protest, students brought combs to the venue and shouted slogans demanding that the notice be withdrawn. Krantikari Yuva Sangathan, a student association of SOL students which led the protest, termed the circular as “misogynistic” and said they would take it up with DCW.

