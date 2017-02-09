Mirambika students should return to old campus: Delhi govt report

A Delhi government inquiry report has said students of Mirambika Free Progress Schools should be shifted to the building they were in till mid-2015. The committee was set up by the Delhi government to look into the tussle over the school campus after it found that facts had been overlooked in the case. The government also suspended an additional director-rank officer for allegedly colluding with school authorities to benefit the management and shift the students.

Watch What Else is Making News



The report states the school, which was on a 9.84-acre campus in Sri Aurobindo Ashram till mid-2015 but was shifted to an adjacent building that was much smaller, should shift to its original building as the school had got recognition for it.

“The management does not have valid papers for the land the new building is on and that makes the shift illegal,” said advisor to the education minister, Atishi Marlena.

The tussle started in 2015 when the school management shifted students saying the building would be used to construct a college. The government had told the court that the school got recognition for the ashram and not the building. This was later found to be allegedly false.