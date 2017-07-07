Minority institutions playing important role, says Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, LN Mittal and St Xavier’s officials during the Inauguration and Commencement of Academic session of St Xavier’s University, Kolkata campus at Rajarhat, Newtown on Friday. Express photo by Subham Dutta. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, LN Mittal and St Xavier’s officials during the Inauguration and Commencement of Academic session of St Xavier’s University, Kolkata campus at Rajarhat, Newtown on Friday. Express photo by Subham Dutta.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that minority institutions were playing an important role in imparting good education and culture in the state. “Minority institutions run by the Christian missionaries and others like the Ramakrishna Mission are playing an important role in giving good education,” Banerjee said at the inauguration of St Xavier’s University at New town here.

Banerjee said “education and culture are not for ‘danga’ (clashes).” “People do not die for not getting food. But death comes when there is no culture,” she said. Praising the Jesuit fraternity for setting up the university, she said, “I maintain best of relations with St Xavier’s. Seventeen acres of land had been allotted for the university. It is proud moment for the Xaverian family”.

“We are ready to help Xavier’s more than what it can expect. I am confident the university will compete with the likes of Harvard and Oxford in the next few years”, Banerjee said.

Chairman and CEO of Arcelor Mittal, world’s largest steel company, L N Mittal and an alumnus of St Xavier’s College, said, “On behalf of vice-chancellor Felix Raj, I requested the chief minister for more land. Banerjee said that she is an honorary Xaverian.”

