DU Admissions 2017: Minnows throw up big surprises in first cut-offs

Delhi University’s first cut-offs sprang a few surprises, with Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa (SGTB) College declaring the highest cut-off for subjects across most streams. At 99.66%, the highest cut-off is for BSc (Hons) Electronics. In humanities, for Political Science (Hons), the cut-off has been pegged at 99%, followed by 98.75% for English (Hons).
For both BCom programme and BCom (Hons), SGBT College has its cut-off pegged at 98.25% and 98% respectively. This cut-off is higher than the one at Shri Ram College for Commerce, where cut-off is 97.75% for BCom (Hons), a dip of 0.5 percentage point. Shivaji College also has a percentage higher than SRCC for BCom (Hons), with 98% this year.
Though cut-off for Psychology (Hons) at Lady Shri Ram College has remained high in the last few years, this year was the highest in the college at 98.5%. BA Programme, which received 1.4 lakh applications — the most for any subject — has the highest cut-off requirement of 97% in SGTB College.
Humanities
For humanities subjects in most popular colleges, cut-offs witnessed a drop, varying from 0.25 to 4 percentage points. This has happened despite a larger number of high-scorers in the stream in CBSE and other boards. In LSR, the cut-off for BA Programme, Philosophy and English saw a fall. Last year’s cut-off for BA Programme was 97%; it has dropped to 95.5% this year. For Philosophy, the cut-off has come down from 94% to 92.5% and for English, from 98.25% to 98%. Like Psychology (Hons), the cut-off for Journalism in the college is 98% — an increase of 0.5 percentage point. With Journalism figuring in the top 10 most-applied courses this year — including at colleges like Maharaja Agrasen College and Bharati College — the cut-off stands at 95% and 96% respectively. For History (Hons), the highest cut-off is of 97.5% at Khalsa College yet again. Economics (Hons) is yet again the most sought-after course. The cut-off at SRCC has come down from 98.25% to 97.75%.
Commerce
For both BCom Programme and BCom (Hons), the cut-off in popular colleges saw a dip. When last year Ramjas College had the highest cut-off for BCom (hons) at 99.25% and for Bcom programme at 98.75%, this year it stands at 97.5% and 96.5% respectively.
Science
Unlike the other two streams, science stream cut-off increased this year. The highest for BSc (Hons) Electronics at Khalsa College is 99.66% — up from 99% last year. After Electronics, the highest cut-off is at 98% for Computer Science (Hons). Even PGDAV College has continued with last year’s trend and kept cut-off for Computer Science (Hons) at 98%.
Admissions to the academic session 2016-17 will begin Saturday. Based on the first cut-off, students can take admission untill June 28. DU will stick to its ‘best of four’ formula while admitting students.
