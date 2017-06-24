DU Admissions 2017: Minnows throw up big surprises in first cut-offs

Students who want to study in DU have three days to apply for admission to colleges. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Students who want to study in DU have three days to apply for admission to colleges. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Delhi University’s first cut-offs sprang a few surprises, with Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa (SGTB) College declaring the highest cut-off for subjects across most streams. At 99.66%, the highest cut-off is for BSc (Hons) Electronics. In humanities, for Political Science (Hons), the cut-off has been pegged at 99%, followed by 98.75% for English (Hons).

For both BCom programme and BCom (Hons), SGBT College has its cut-off pegged at 98.25% and 98% respectively. This cut-off is higher than the one at Shri Ram College for Commerce, where cut-off is 97.75% for BCom (Hons), a dip of 0.5 percentage point. Shivaji College also has a percentage higher than SRCC for BCom (Hons), with 98% this year.

Though cut-off for Psychology (Hons) at Lady Shri Ram College has remained high in the last few years, this year was the highest in the college at 98.5%. BA Programme, which received 1.4 lakh applications — the most for any subject — has the highest cut-off requirement of 97% in SGTB College.

Humanities

For humanities subjects in most popular colleges, cut-offs witnessed a drop, varying from 0.25 to 4 percentage points. This has happened despite a larger number of high-scorers in the stream in CBSE and other boards. In LSR, the cut-off for BA Programme, Philosophy and English saw a fall. Last year’s cut-off for BA Programme was 97%; it has dropped to 95.5% this year. For Philosophy, the cut-off has come down from 94% to 92.5% and for English, from 98.25% to 98%. Like Psychology (Hons), the cut-off for Journalism in the college is 98% — an increase of 0.5 percentage point. With Journalism figuring in the top 10 most-applied courses this year — including at colleges like Maharaja Agrasen College and Bharati College — the cut-off stands at 95% and 96% respectively. For History (Hons), the highest cut-off is of 97.5% at Khalsa College yet again. Economics (Hons) is yet again the most sought-after course. The cut-off at SRCC has come down from 98.25% to 97.75%.

Commerce

For both BCom Programme and BCom (Hons), the cut-off in popular colleges saw a dip. When last year Ramjas College had the highest cut-off for BCom (hons) at 99.25% and for Bcom programme at 98.75%, this year it stands at 97.5% and 96.5% respectively.

Science

Unlike the other two streams, science stream cut-off increased this year. The highest for BSc (Hons) Electronics at Khalsa College is 99.66% — up from 99% last year. After Electronics, the highest cut-off is at 98% for Computer Science (Hons). Even PGDAV College has continued with last year’s trend and kept cut-off for Computer Science (Hons) at 98%.

Admissions to the academic session 2016-17 will begin Saturday. Based on the first cut-off, students can take admission untill June 28. DU will stick to its ‘best of four’ formula while admitting students.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App