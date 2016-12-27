Ministry of Social Justice identified 28 institutes to provide quality education to SC/ OBC students

The Ministry of Social Justice has identified 28 coaching institutes across the country to provide good quality coaching to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates. The institutes were selected on basis of recommendations by states and UTs which furnished proposals of at least five coaching institutes with proven track records of success, said a senior ministry official.

“The selection was done by a committee headed by Special Secretary, Social Justice Ministry after the guidelines of the Scheme of Free Coaching for SC and OBC Students was revised in June this year,” the official said.

Under the earlier procedure, the ministry would invite applications from institutions which offer coaching for competitive exams. The proposals were then considered by a committee, which would screen and shortlist them.

The ministry also decided to bear the entire expenditure incurred by Dalit and backward class students on coaching for competitive examinations under the revised scheme. “Earlier, the maximum ceiling of coaching fees paid to institution per candidate was Rs 20,000. Now we will fund the entire expenditure on coaching,” the official said.

The central sector scheme of Free Coaching for SC and OBC students was revised in order to provide quality coaching to SC and OBC candidates to enable them appear in competitive exams and succeed in obtaining appropriate jobs in public or private sector, he added.

Students belonging to SC and OBC categories having a total family income from all sources of Rs 6 lakh or less per annum are eligible to avail benefits under the scheme.

The courses for which the coaching is imparted include Group A and B examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), various Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), Officers Grade examinations conducted by banks, insurance companies and public sector undertakings.

It also includes premier entrance examinations in Engineering (IIT-JEE and AIEEE), medical (NEET), professional courses like management (CAT) and law (CLAT) along with eligibility tests like SAT, GRE, GMAT and TOEFL.

The performance of the coaching institutes will be reviewed at the end of the third year of empanelment based on the results of SC and OBC candidates given coaching under the scheme.

