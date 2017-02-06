Minister blames RTE Act for falling standards of education

At the valedictory session of the first education introspection seminar “Gunvattayukt Prathmik Shikshan Samuhik Jawabdari Atmachintan” (introspection on quality primary education as a collective responsibility), organised by state education department at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on Saturday, education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama blamed the no-detention policy of the Right to Education (RTE) Act solely for the falling standards of education. “Students are promoted to Class VIII irrespective of their performance. The result: a Class IX student does not know how to read and write from Class III textbooks. It is only the RTE Act which is responsible for this. Teachers, students and parents are hardly concerned about performance and quality,” the minister said.

At the seminar, government primary teachers were given a discourse on the sublimity of their jobs by Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS). Addressing a gathering of nearly 5,000, including government primary teachers from grade D schools as evaluated under Gunotsav, Brahmavihari Swami said, “Take pride in your job and teach with passion, preparedness and purpose.”

Also present were government school principals, block and cluster resource centre co-ordinators, District Institute of Education Training and Training (DIET) principals, district education officers and education department staff.

The speakers during inauguration and valedictory sessions include Swaminarayan sect’s Brahmavihari Swami, Swami Dharmabandhu, who propagates nationalism among the youth and heads the Shri Vedic Mission Trust, besides Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani.

Swami Dharmabandhu stressed on the need for state government to work on emotional intelligence and multiple intelligence among students rather than only intelligence quotient.

Chudasama said that such introspection seminars would be organised every year and attempts will be made to take such an event to the grassroots level in zones and district levels. Also, it will be taken forward through an action plan and implementing the suggestions and recommendations that have emerged after the brainstorming and group discussions. Rupani also launched a portal rtegujarat.org during the inauguration session.