Mindless enhancement of educational institutes not worth pursuing: President Pranab Mukherjee

President Pranab Mukherjee at the convocation ceremony of Lovely Professional University near Jalandhar Tuesday. Express President Pranab Mukherjee at the convocation ceremony of Lovely Professional University near Jalandhar Tuesday. Express

While emphasising the importance of quality education in higher educational institutes of the country coupled with research as well as technology, President Pranab Mukherjee Tuesday said “mindless” enhancement of educational institutes without taking due care on an intellectual component was not worth pursuing.

The President was speaking at the annual convocation ceremony of Lovely Professional University (LPU) here.

“Education is power. It provides knowledge, which provides development and in today’s world, the higher educational system has great importance in building a society. When you talk of power, it is not only the number of soldiers and number of weapons but behind this, better technology which comes from a great educational system, which empowers individuals and the society”.

“On the one hand, we require access to higher education we must have expansion of educational intellectual component, creating many more institutes of higher learning and higher education but mindless enhancement of educational institutes without taking due care of its intellectual component on quality of education it would not be worth pursuing”.

The President handed over PhDs, 38 gold medals and 164 awards to meritorious LPU students. Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore presided over the convocation

LPU also awarded degrees/diplomas to over 16,000 regular and distance education students of the 2016 batch.

LPU Chancellor Ashok Mittal said, “It is our constant effort to create future professionals who will strive to bring about a positive change in this world.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now