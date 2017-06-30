Migration to main campus: Panjab University draws flak for giving admission via quota

Panjab University. (File/Photo) Panjab University. (File/Photo)

JUST A month after Panjab University was rapped by the Punjab and Haryana High Court for creating “imaginary and artificial categories” in granting admission to students by implementing the reservation policy even in migration, the varsity has again drawn flak for making the same mistake.

Three students of PU’s Regional Centre Muktsar, who had applied for migration to the main campus, moved High Court last month, alleging that the university had rejected its claim but at the same time, allowed four other students to migrate with lower rank on the merit list on the basis of the quota system. While ruling that the court has already declared the university’s action as illegal, Justice Surinder Gupta has asked the varsity to pass an order forthwith on the migration of students in the fifth semester, slated to begin this year.

Though the PU counsel, during the hearing, had also conceded that the university’s action of allowing migration by way of reservation to candidates lower on the merit list has been declared illegal, he had opposed the plea of students for admission, saying the university does not have the required number of seats and there has been “delay and latches” in the students’ appeal.

“The issue of delay was also raised before the Hon’ble Division Bench of this Court. ..it was observed that writ petitioners had applied for migration well in time for the third semester. It was dilly-dallying by the university, which has resulted in such a piquant situation and the present problem is a creation of the university itself,” the courtsaid.

The HC, in a similar case on May 1, had allowed the migration of four students of the PU Regional Centre in Muktsar and Hoshiarpur and said there was no provision for reservation in the migration policy. But PU appealed against it. A division bench of judges Mahesh Grover and Shekhar Dhawan upheld the May 16 single bench order saying that even the PU registrar had “conceded the same and stated that there is no such practice and reservation [in migration] had been resorted to for the first time”.

In the latest case, three LLB students of the Muktsar Regional Centre had been on the merit list at 87, 89 and 90. However, due to the reservation policy in force, PU had allowed the migration of candidates holding 123, 134, 118 and 126 ranks in their place.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App