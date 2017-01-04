Mid-level employees most hired experience category of 2016, says report

Professionals with two-five years of work experience witnessed an 11 per cent rise in demand Professionals with two-five years of work experience witnessed an 11 per cent rise in demand

Middle level staff was the ‘most hired’ category of 2016 as professionals with two-five years of experience witnessed an 11 per cent rise in recruitment during the year, says a report. Professionals with two-five years of work experience witnessed an 11 per cent rise in demand, while those with 10-20 years of experience saw 10 per cent rise and those with over 20 years of experience saw 9 per cent increase, according to the the RecruiteX report by TimesJobs.

“Professionals with two to five years of experience have the right combination of experience, energy and passion to adapt quickly, pick up new skills and capitalise on training and development opportunities to accelerate both their own and the company’s growth,” Times Business Solutions Head of Strategy Nilanjan Roy said.

Delhi NCR had seen maximum 14 per cent job postings with demand rose by over 30 per cent. Among industries, IT, BPO/ITeS, automobile, BFSI and healthcare sectors mostly hired for the mid-level, while manufacturing and retail sectors mostly hired junior level staff.

The report includes a special retrospective ‘Recruitment Practices Survey 2016’ with inputs from over 800 employers to capture how recruitments panned out over the year.

The findings of this survey corroborated facts from December 2016 RecruiteX report with 60 per cent surveyed employers saying that middle level staff was indeed the most hired experience category of 2016, followed by junior level employees (25 per cent) and senior staff (15 per cent).

Recruitment portals were the preferred hiring channel during the year, as per 40 per cent employers, this was followed by social media and referrals, revealed the ‘Recruitment Practices Survey 2016’ retrospective report.

— with inputs from PTI

