MHT CET Result 2018 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared today at dtemaharashtra.gov.in

MHT CET Result 2018 LIVE Updates: The result of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2018 will be released today, on June 2, by the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their result once released, at the official website — dtemaharashtra.gov.in. The exam was conducted on May 10, 2018. The exam is held for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses in the various colleges in the state. Last year, DTE notified that though there will be no negative marking, however the difficulty level in maths, physics and chemistry will be at par with JEE Main. For biology, the difficulty level will be of NEET level.
MHT CET 2018 was conducted in offline mode and multiple choice questions (MCQ) were asked. The test had three papers – Paper I (mathematics), Paper II (physics and chemistry) and Paper III (biology which included botany and zoology). All three papers carried a weightage of 100 marks.
The questions based on physics, chemistry and mathematics were slightly trickier and more application based. On the other hand, questions of biology were at par with NEET examination.
The exam is conducted once a year, with examination pattern varying slightly according to the course in which a candidate is seeking admission. Till now, it was entirely based on class 12 syllabus of HSC Board (Maharashtra). But this year students also had to study Class 11 syllabus as well.
The result will be available only in online mode. The declaration time of the same is not yet known. There was no response on contacting the authorities. Candidates are requested to keep their hall tickets/admit cards ready in order to check their respective scores. After the result is out, seat allotment will begin. Its schedule will be notified later.
Once released, candidates will be able to check the same at DTE Maharashtra's official website — dtemaharashtra.gov.in
