MHT CET Result 2018 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared today at dtemaharashtra.gov.in

MHT CET Result 2018 LIVE: The exam was conducted on May 10, 2018. (Representational image) The exam was conducted on May 10, 2018. (Representational image)

MHT CET Result 2018 LIVE Updates: The result of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2018 will be released today, on June 2, by the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their result once released, at the official website — dtemaharashtra.gov.in. The exam was conducted on May 10, 2018. The exam is held for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses in the various colleges in the state. Last year, DTE notified that though there will be no negative marking, however the difficulty level in maths, physics and chemistry will be at par with JEE Main. For biology, the difficulty level will be of NEET level.

MHT CET 2018 was conducted in offline mode and multiple choice questions (MCQ) were asked. The test had three papers – Paper I (mathematics), Paper II (physics and chemistry) and Paper III (biology which included botany and zoology). All three papers carried a weightage of 100 marks.