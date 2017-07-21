DTE Maharashtra Engineering CAP round 3 allotment list 2017 to release at dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Thousands of candidates have appeared for nearly 1.3 lakh engineering seats and 36 thousand seats in pharmacy course. Thousands of candidates have appeared for nearly 1.3 lakh engineering seats and 36 thousand seats in pharmacy course.

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra is likely to declare the engineering provisional allotment list for CAP Round 3 on July 24 at the official website — dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Earlier, the education department has announced the release date of CAP round 3 on July 21, however, it has rescheduled the date for the next week now.

DTE Maharashtra has also directed the qualified candidate to report to the ARC from July 25 and July 28 to confirm their seats. The display of vacant seats for CAP Round-III will be released on July 31. Post the HSC result declaration, the admission process started in June where thousands of candidates applied for nearly 1.3 lakh engineering seats and 36000 seats in pharmacy courses.

The allotment list is prepared on the basis of the results of Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2017) and NEET 2017.

DTE Maharashtra allotment result 2017, here’s how to check it

Step 1: Visit the official website for MHT CET mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link flashing MHT CET merit list.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your application ID and date of birth in the field provided.

Step 4: Download the merit list and keep a copy for further reference.

Last year, while 53 students scored between 191 and 200 in the 200-mark test, 306 students scored between 181 and 190. The number of students scoring between 171 and 180 are 713. Only 22 students scored less than 10.

