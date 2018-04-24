MHT CET admit cards 2018 released at dtemaharashtra.gov.in, exam on May 10

MHT CET 2018 admit cards: The exam is held for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses in the various colleges in the state. The exam is held for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses in the various colleges in the state.

MHT CET 2018 admit cards: The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra has released the admit card for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2018 at the official website — dtemaharashtra.gov.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can download their respective cards from the website itself. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on Thursday, 10 May. The exam is held for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses in the various colleges in the state.

Last year, DTE notified that though there will be no negative marking, however the difficulty level in maths, physics and chemistry will be at par with JEE Main. For biology, the difficulty level will be of NEET level. MHT CET 2018 will be conducted in offline mode and multiple choice questions (MCQ) will be asked. The test will have three papers – Paper I (mathematics), Paper II (physics and chemistry) and Paper III (biology which will include botany and zoology). All three papers will carry a weightage of 100 marks.

MHT CET 2018 admit cards, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the candidate login link

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your application number password and security key

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

MHT CET exam pattern 2018:

The major change that is brought in the examination pattern is that the question paper will now contain questions from Class 11 syllabus. The overall terms and conditions still remain the same. The exam will still be divided in three papers, with a total of 250 questions. Candidates will still need to appear in the same way as they used to appear in 2017, as per the course opted by them.

Approximately 20 per cent weightage will be given to class 11 syllabus while major focus will be on class 12 syllabus (80 per cent). Last year, nearly 3.89 lakh candidates registered for the exam of which 3.76 appeared.

