MHT CET 2018: Result to be announced tomorrow at dtemaharashtra.gov.in

MHTCET Result 2018: The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra will release the result for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2018 examination tomorrow, on June 2, 2018. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their result through the official website i.e. dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Result will be available only in online mode. No results will be sent through offline mode or via post or any other mean.To download the result of MHT CET 2018, candidates will have to log in with their application number and date of birth. The MHT CET exam was conducted on May 10, 2018.

The exam is conducted once a year, with examination pattern varying slightly according to the course in which a candidate is seeking admission. Till now, it was entirely based on class 12 syllabus of HSC Board (Maharashtra). But this year students also had to study Class 11 syllabus as well. The questions based on physics, chemistry and mathematics were slightly trickier and more application based. On the other hand, questions of biology were at par with NEET examination.

MHT CET 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website

Step 2: A new window will open, fill in your credentials and submit

Step 3: Your result will be displayed on computer screen

Step 4: Download the same and take a print for further use

The MHT CET 2017 examination was divided into 3 papers. The examination consist of 250 questions.Paper 1 contained questions on physics and chemistry, paper 2 included questions on botany and zoology and paper 3 had questions on mathematics. Each paper was for 90 minutes and each subject carried 50 questions and a weightage of 100 marks per subject. Mathematics had a weightage of 100 marks.

