MHT CET 2018 registration begins for engineering, pharmacy, agriculture admissions, details

MHT CET 2018: The exam is being conducted for under graduate professional courses in engineering, pharmacy and agriculture. The exam is being conducted for under graduate professional courses in engineering, pharmacy and agriculture.

MHT CET 2018 registration: The registration process for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH CET) 2018 has begin today, on January 20 at the official website – dtemaharashtra.gov.in. The exam is being conducted for under graduate professional courses in engineering, pharmacy and agriculture for academic session 2018-19. Those who will clear the exam will get admission in first year full time courses such as BE/BTech, BPharm/Pharm D and professional degree courses in agriculture in institutes across Maharashtra. The exam will be conducted at all the district headquarters in the State of Maharashtra.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

First year engineering admissions: Aspirants should have passed HSC or its equivalent examination with physics and mathematics as compulsory subjects along with chemistry or biotechnology or biology or technical or vocational subjects. They should have obtained at least 50 per cent marks in the above subjects taken together

Or

Passed diploma in engineering and technology and obtained at least 50 per cent marks

Or

Passed BSc degree from a recognised university and obtained at least 50 per cent marks. They should also have passes class 12 with Mathematics.

First year pharmacy admissions: Aspirants should have passed HSC or its equivalent examination with physics and chemistry as compulsory subjects along with one mathematics or biotechnology or biology. They should have obtained at least 50 per cent marks in the above mentioned subjects.

MHT CET 2018 exam scheme

— Questions will be based on syllabus of maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education

— Class 11 curriculum: 20 per cent weightage

— Class 12 curriculum: 80 per cent weightage

— Difficulty level will be at par with the JEE (Main) for mathematics, physics, chemistry and for biology it will be at par with NEET

— Questions will be application based

— No negative marking

—The medium for examination shall be English or Marathi or Urdu for physics, chemistry and biology.

Important dates

Last date for online registration: March 25

Admit card: April 24 to May 10

MHT CET 2018: May 10

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd