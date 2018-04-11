MHT CET 2018 admit card to be available from April 24 at dtemaharashtra.gov.in: Check eligibility, exam dates, syllabus here

MHT-CET 2018: The admit card will be available to download in the official website from April 24 MHT-CET 2018: The admit card will be available to download in the official website from April 24

Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra is scheduled to conduct the Common Entrance Test on May 10, 2018. The admit card of the examination will be available on the official website from April 24 to May 10.

The examination is conducted to admit candidates to the full time undergraduate degree courses in engineering/technology (BE/BTech) and pharmacy (BPharm/Pharm D) in various recognised institutions in Maharashtra.

MHT-CET 2018: Steps to download admit card

-Visit the official website, dtemaharashtra.gov.in

-Click on download admit card option

-Enter the registration number, roll number

-In the new window, admit card will appear

-Download it and take a print out for further reference.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

First year engineering admissions: Aspirants should have passed HSC or its equivalent examination with physics and mathematics as compulsory subjects along with chemistry or biotechnology or biology or technical or vocational subjects. They should have obtained at least 50 per cent marks in the above subjects taken together

Or

Passed diploma in engineering and technology and obtained at least 50 per cent marks

Or

Passed BSc degree from a recognised university and obtained at least 50 per cent marks. They should also have passes class 12 with Mathematics.

First year pharmacy admissions: Aspirants should have passed HSC or its equivalent examination with physics and chemistry as compulsory subjects along with one mathematics or biotechnology or biology. They should have obtained at least 50 per cent marks in the above mentioned subjects.

MHT CET 2018: Exam pattern

— Questions will be based on syllabus of maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education

— Class 11 curriculum: 20 per cent weightage

— Class 12 curriculum: 80 per cent weightage

— Difficulty level will be at par with the JEE (Main) for mathematics, physics, chemistry and for biology it will be at par with NEET

— Questions will be application based

— No negative marking

—The medium for examination shall be English or Marathi or Urdu for physics, chemistry and biology.

MHT CET 2018: The examinations is scheduled to be conducted on May 10 at various centres across the state of Maharashtra

MHT CET 2018: Syllabus

Physics

Circular Motions, Gravitation, Rotational Motions, Oscillations, Elasticity, Surface Tension, Stationary Waves, Wave Motion, Kinetic Theory of Gas and Radiation, Wave Theory of Light, Interference and Diffraction, Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Magnetic Effects of Electric Current, Magnetism, Electromagnetic Induction, Electrons and Photons, Atoms, Molecules and Nuclei and Communication SystemsForce, Measurements, Ray optics, Refraction of light, Scalars and Vectors, Friction in Solids and liquids

Chemistry

Solid State, Solutions and Colligative Properties, Chemical Thermodynamics, Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, General principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements, P block elements, D and F block elements, Co-ordination compounds, Halogen Derivatives, Alkanes and Arenes, Alcohols, Phenols and Ether Alcohols, Aldehydes, Ketones, and Carboxylic Acids, Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen, Biomolecules, Polymers and Chemistry in Everyday Life, Basic concepts of chemistry, States of matter (gases and liquids), Surface chemistry, Nature of Chemical Bond, Hydrogen, Redox Reactions, s-block elements, Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry.

Mathematics

Mathematical Logic, Matrices, Continuity, Differentiation, Application of Derivative, Indefinite Integration, Definite Integrals, Ratio, Proportion and Partnership, Commission, Brokerage and Discount, Insurance and Annuity, Demography, Bivariate Data and Correlation, Regression Analysis, Random Variable and Probability Distribution, Trigonometric Functions and Trigonometric Functions of Compound Angles, Factorization, Straight Line, Circle and Conics, Sets, Relations, Functions, Probability, Sequence and Series

Biology

Genetics and Evolution, Biotechnology and its applications, Biology and Human Welfare, Plant Physiology, Reproduction in Organisms, Ecology and Environment, Cell Structure and Division, Diversity in Living World, Human Physiology, Structural Organization in Animal and Plants, Biochemistry of Cell, Water Relations and Mineral Nutrition, Development and Plant Growth, Animal Tissues, Human Nutrition and Human Respiration.

MHT-CET 2018: Counselling process

The counselling process will be held in the first week of June, once the result is declared on June 3, as per schedule. At the counselling centres, the candidates need to verify their documents, and have to choose preferred institutes. It will be a Centralized Allotment Process (CAP), and the allotment of seats will be done according to the merit of candidates and their preferences.

Important dates

Last date for online registration: March 25

Admit card: April 24 to May 10

MHT CET 2018 examination: May 10

Declaration of result: June 3

About MHT-CET

The examination is conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra every year for admission to various undergraduate engineering and science courses in colleges across the state of Maharashtra.

