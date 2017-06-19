MHT CET 2017 provisional merit list declared at dtemaharashtra.gov.in, check result online

MHT CET 2017: DTE conducted MHT CET 2017 on May 11 and about 3.9 lakh candidates appeared for the paper. MHT CET 2017: DTE conducted MHT CET 2017 on May 11 and about 3.9 lakh candidates appeared for the paper.

MHT CET 2017: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra has released the provisional merit list for the Maharashtra Health Sciences and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the merit list from the official website.

DTE conducted MHT CET 2017 on May 11 and about 3.9 lakh candidates appeared for the paper. Those who have cleared the exam will gain admission to BE, BTech and BPharmacy courses at various recognised institutions in the state.

The paper was divided into three sections which contained 50 questions each on Physics/Chemistry, Botany/Zoology and Mathematics for which candidates had 1.5 hours each to answer.

Last year, while 53 students scored between 191 and 200 in the 200-mark test, 306 students scored between 181 and 190. The number of students scoring between 171 and 180 are 713. Only 22 students scored less than 10.

Steps to check the provisional merit list for MHT CET 2017:

– Go to the official website for MHT CET (mhtcet2017.dtemaharashtra.gov.in).

– Follow the link to the home page.

– Click on the link for “Check Provisional Merit Status”.

– Enter your application ID and date of birth in the field provided.

– Download the merit list and keep a copy for further reference.

