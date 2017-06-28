MHT CET 2017: First provisional allotment to release today at dtemaharashtra.gov.in

MHT CET 2017: Candidates will be given some time to secure their seats at their preferred colleges in Maharashtra after the first allotment is announced. MHT CET 2017: Candidates will be given some time to secure their seats at their preferred colleges in Maharashtra after the first allotment is announced.

MHT CET 2017: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra will release the provisional allotment of first round of the state Common Entrance Test (CET) 2017 today as per the official notification. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their allotment from the official website once it has been announced.

The final merit list for CET 2017 had been released June 22. Candidates will be given some time to secure their seats at their preferred colleges in Maharashtra after the first allotment is announced.

MHT CET 2017 was conducted on May 11 for admission of first year students to degree courses on pharmacy and technology from the academic term of 2017-18. Nearly 3.9 lakh candidates appeared for the exam competing for 1.3 lakh engineering seats and 36 thousand seats in pharmacy courses. Read | MHT CET 2017 final merit list announced, check here

Steps to check MHT CET 2017 first allotment:

Step 1: Go to the official website of DTE Maharashtra (dtemaharashtra.gov.in).

Step 2: Follow the link to the exam portal of CET 2017 (mhtcet2017.dtemaharashtra.gov.in).

Step 3: Click on the notification for the first allotment.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Download your allotment result and take a print out for further reference.

