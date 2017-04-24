MHT CET 2017 admit cards released at dtemaharashtra.gov.in, download now

MHT CET 2017 admit card: Enter your application password and security pin to download admit card MHT CET 2017 admit card: Enter your application password and security pin to download admit card

MHT CET admit card 2017: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell admit cards have been released on the official website of DTE Maharashtra. MHT CET exam would be conducted on May 11, 2017. About 3.8 lakh students have registered for the entrance examination. The candidates can download the admit cards till the May 11. The candidates can follow the steps written below to download admit cards

Steps to download MHT CET 2017 admit cards:

Visit the official website – dtemaharashtra.gov.in

On the hompage, click on admit card link flashing towards the right side under the quick link section

Enter the application number, password and security key. Enter login

Your admit card will be displayed. It will have all the information regarding exam centre etc

Download and take a print out

As per the official notification, MHT CET 2017 will be held in three shifts on May 11. There are three papers:

Paper 1 (Mathematics) will be held from 10 am to 11.30 am, Paper 2 (Physics & Chemistry) from 12.30 pm to 2 pm and Paper 3 (Biology) from 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

Important dates:

Admit cards available from- April 24- May 11, 2017

Date of MHT CET 2017 exam- May 11, 2017

Declaration of results- On or before June 4, 2017

The Common Entrance Test is held to test candidate’s eligibility for admission to First Year of Full Time Degree Courses of Technical Education (Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Pharm. D)

