Maharashtra TET 2017: Answer key to release at mahatet.in

The Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE), Pune, is likely to publish the answer key for the state Teacher Eligibility Test (MH TET) 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the official website for the admit card which will be released soon.

According to a report by News 18, a number of candidates who had appeared for MH TET 2017 “complained about errors in the paper”. The MSCE has dismissed the errors pointed out as minor typos and said that there were no major mistakes in either of the papers.

About 8,461 candidates registered for paper 1 of MH TET 2017 while 6,384 registered for paper 2. Among them, 7,889 appeared for paper 1 and 6,263 candidates appeared for paper 2. Candidates responses can be cross checked with the answer key and objections can be submitted to challenge the key.

The exam was conducted in the state on July 22, 2017. To pass the exam, candidates are required to score at least 60 per cent in the general category and 55 per cent in the SC, ST, VJ, NT, OBC and differently abled categories.

Steps to download MH TET 2017 answer key:

– Go to the official website for MH TET (mahatet.in).

– Click on the notification for the answer key.

– Enter your details in the fields provided (if required).

– Download the MH TET 2017 answer key and cross check with your answers. Keep a copy for further reference.

