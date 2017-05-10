MH CET Law exam 2017: Admit cards available, know how to download

MH CET Law exam 2017: The syllabus for the three year LLB entrance exam includes Legal Aptitude, Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge with Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning and English. MH CET Law exam 2017: The syllabus for the three year LLB entrance exam includes Legal Aptitude, Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge with Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning and English.

MH CET Law exam 2017: The Directorate of Higher Education of Maharashtra has released the admit cards for the Common Entrance Test (MH CET) for law 2017. Candidates who had applied for the exam and will be appearing for the paper can download their admit cards from the official website before May 21, 2017.

Students who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to three and five year LLB courses at recognised institutions in the state. The entrance exams for both the five year and three year LLB courses will be held on May 21, 2017 and the results are likely to be declared on May 30.

The syllabus for the three year LLB entrance exam includes Legal Aptitude, Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge with Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning and English. The syllabus for the five year LLB entrance exam will include all of the above and Mathematics.

Steps to download the admit cards for MH CET Law 2017:

– Go to the official website of the Directorate of Higher Education (dhepune.gov.in).

– Click on the notification for “LLB- 3 YEAR CET 2017 Hall Ticket” or “LLB- 5 YEAR CET 2017 Hall Ticket”.

– Login to the website and fill in your details in the fields provided.

– Download the admit card and keep a print out for further reference.

