MH-CET 2018: Answer key to be released on May 25 at mhtcet2018.dtemaharashtra.gov.in

MH-CET 2018: The answer keys for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test will be released tomorrow May 25, 2018, on their official website mhtcet2018.dtemaharashtra.gov.in. The state level examination was conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra for the candidates who want to get admission in the undergraduate courses for agriculture, pharmacy, engineering and technology. It is managed by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra.

MH CET 2018 compromises of three papers and all of these papers compromise of multiple choice questions of one or two marks. Paper 1 is mathematics, paper 2 is of chemistry and paper 3, biology is only for candidates who are aspiring to do pharmacy. More than four lakh students appeared for the MH CET 2018. This year, the number of applicants increased by 14 per cent as compared to last year. This year the syllabus included 20% of the class 11 syllabus and 80% of the class 12 syllabus of Maharashtra State Board.

MH-CET 2018: How to download answer keys

Step 1: Visit the official website mhtcet2018.dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the homepage of the official website.

Step 4: Now click on the: ” View MH CET 2018 Answer Key ”

Step 5: Select your exam version according to the subjects.

Step 6: Click on the exam version.

Step 7: The answer will now be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 8: Download the answer key and take a print out.

If the candidate is not satisfied with the answer key, then they can raise the objections online in a prescribed form. If the objection is received after the due date it won’t be accepted. After a few days of the releasing of the answer key, the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra will declare the results. The results are scheduled to be released on or before June 3 in an online mode. The candidates are requested to take a print out of it and keep it safe till the admission procedure is over.

