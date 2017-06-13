MGU admission 2017: UG courses 1st allotment list released at mgu.ac.in

MGU admission 2017: Students who clear the first allotment can pay the fee and download their “allotment memo” from the site. MGU admission 2017: Students who clear the first allotment can pay the fee and download their “allotment memo” from the site.

MGU admission 2017: Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, has released the first allotment list for undergraduate programmes on Tuesday. Candidates can view the status of their allotment by logging on to the official website from its home page (see steps below to know how).

Students who clear the first allotment can pay the fee and download their “allotment memo” from the site. This, along with other documents, should be produced before the principal of the college to which the candidate has been allotted on or before June 14, 2017.

Fee:

General- Rs 853

SC/ST- Rs 50

Documents required:

– Allotment memo

– Birth certificate

– Transfer certificate (TC) from the institution last attended

– Eligibility certificate

– Migration certificate

– Caste certificate

– NCC/NSS certificates

For more instructions on what documents will be required to be verified by June 14, students should visit the official website. The allotment has been done on the basis of the information provided by the candidate in the application. Any discrepancy found in this information will lead to cancellation of allotment.

Important dates:

First allotment: June 13, 2017

Second allotment: June 19, 2017

Third Allotment: June 24, 2017

Fourth Allotment: July 3, 2017

Steps to check MGU 1st allotment list 2017:

– Go to the official website for MGU (mgu.ac.in)

– Scroll down and click on the link to “Admission 2017”.

– In the new page that opens, click on “Check Allotment”.

– Read the instructions provided carefully and click on the link to “login” on the top right hand corner of the page.

– Enter your details in the fields provided, login and check your allotment.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd