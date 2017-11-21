MG University semester exam 2017 results declared at mgu.ac.in

MG University semester exam results can be found at the results page of the university’s official website. (Source: Wikipedia) MG University semester exam results can be found at the results page of the university’s official website. (Source: Wikipedia)

Mahatma Gandhi (MG) University, Kerala has published the results for numerous examinations conducted from 2013 to 2017. These results can be found at the results page of the university’s official website (mgu.ac.in).

The results have been published for regular, reappear, supplementary, improvement, CBCSS examinations for various semesters and courses including BSc, BCA, BBA, BSW, BFT, BTS, BCom, BA, BVoc and BA hons economics form 2013 to this year.

Those who have appeared for the BSc CBCSS paper can apply for scrutiny and revaluation. The fee of Rs 350 and Rs 140 should be paid to the office of the controller of examinations by December 4, 2017.

Steps to download MG University semester exam results:

Step 1: Go to the official website for the university as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the link for the “examination results” page.

Step 3: Follow the link for “CBCSS(2013 ADMISSIONS)”.

Step 4: Scroll down and click on the link for the examination for which you wish to download the result.

Step 5: You will be asked for the name of the examination and a PRN. Fill in these details and search for your result.

Step 6: Download your result and save a copy for further reference.

