MG University degree 1st semester exams 2017: Results to be declared at mguniversity.edu

MG University 1st sem results: The results of 1st year, 1st sem degree exams 2017 have been released by the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU). All those students who have appeared for BA/BCom/BSc/BBM (computer/ vocational) courses can check their respective results at the official website – mguniversity.edu.

MG University 1st sem results, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mguniversity.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for results

Step 3: Scroll down and click on the link for the examination for which you wish to download the result

Step 4: You will be asked for the name of the examination and a PRN. Fill in these details and search for your result

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

As per recent reports, the university launched its new ‘From Labs to Industry’ programme (FLI) on January 19, with the ail of bringing research scholars to address industry requirements. FLI attempts to focus on the applicability of science.

