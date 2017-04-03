Mere accumulation of knowledge is not education: HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh

HDFC Group Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo) HDFC Group Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo)

Warning that education is not mere accumulation of knowledge in a bucket, noted banker Deepak Parekh has said children should be ready to face an ugly world where even advanced nations are increasingly intolerant of outsiders.

Known to speak his mind on various issues, Parekh emphasised that focus should be more on learning than on “a results-oriented education”.

“The end objective of education is not merely accumulation of knowledge in a bucket,” he said.

Observing that many parents today push their kids for marks in the belief that it is what schooling is all about, the eminent industry leader said character is defined by home-spun virtues like honesty and compassion.

Noting that the outside world is often ugly and bitter, he said that despite years of civilisation, factions of the human race are still discriminated on issues of skin colour, nationality, faith, or social status.

“We see a growing tribe of countries, including advanced countries being increasingly intolerant and suspicious of outsiders, turning protectionist and wanting to put up barriers and restricting free movement of people.

“This is far removed from a more integrated and globalised world we had envisaged,” he said.

Speaking at the inauguration of the senior wing of The HDFC School at Gurugram on April 1, Parekh said rapidly evolving technologies such as artificial intelligence and advanced robotics would transform lives and future learners would be able to survive by making the suitable transition.

“We are on the brink of a technology revolution that will fundamentally change the way we live, work and relate with one another,” the eminent industry leader said.

Further, Parekh said the future is about transiting from ‘survival of the fittest’ to ‘survival of the most adaptable’, adding that “the only way we can future proof ourselves is to have the mindset of being a life-long learner”.

HDFC School is part of financial conglomerate HDFC group.

Parekh opined that asking a child what he or she would like to be when they grow up is perhaps the most redundant question today.

Citing research, he said that 65 per cent of children entering primary school today would ultimately end up working in jobs that do not even exist today.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now