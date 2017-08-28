Indian-origin 13-year-old in UK tops Mensa, placed among global high-IQ individuals

The 13 year old prodigy is also trying to develop an app that would help people combat social isolation. The 13 year old prodigy is also trying to develop an app that would help people combat social isolation.

Mensa International, the world’s oldest high-IQ society, has announced that a 13-year-old boy of Indian origin in the UK has achieved the a score of 162 bringing him among the top one per cent in the world who have managed to achieve such a feat.

Dhruv Garg lives in Wokingham in south east England and decided to try out for the intellectual society during his summer holidays. According to a report by Mirror UK, the schoolboy also scored the 152 marks in the second test called the Culture Fair scale which is, again, the highest this year.

A student at Reading grammar school in Berkshire, Garg was surprised at the result and his monther, Divya, has expressed how he has made the family proud.

“When he got the maximum score they told me it’s the highest mark possible but I didn’t realise what it meant. It was only when I spoke to Mensa that they told me I said ‘oh my God’ this is special, this is really something worth celebrating,” the mother said.

Along with being placed among the top one per cent of high-IQ people in the world, Garg also enjoys playing cricket, tennis and solving the Rubik’s Cube within 100 seconds. The 13-year-old prodigy is also trying to develop an app that would help people combat social isolation.

“In year one was when we started to realise he was gifted as his teachers said he was very sharp and had to have special lessons, so all along he was always special. He is an avid reader and reads a lot of journals. He is very good at thinking and analysis, he can quickly solves puzzles and is really into coding. What makes us even prouder is that he is not just out for himself, he wants to help people and bring them closer together and try an do some good for society,” says his mother.

