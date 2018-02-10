Members from IIT-B, CII inducted into Maharashtra Innovation Society council

IIT Bombay IIT Bombay

Four years after it was constituted, the Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSInS) has inducted members from IIT-Bombay and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) into its governing council.

In August last year, after a review of all MoAs with various agencies, the Society decided to expand and strengthen its governing council.

This move, experts say, is a big step in the overall gameplan to accelerate innovations through start ups in Maharashtra. The Society has been criticised for being nearly dysfunctional since its constitution by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in 2014.

According to sources who have worked closely in the MSInS, the draft policy containing the roadmap for the state’s innovation — Innovative Start-Up Policy — was formally published only on February 5.

“The council (now MInS) took at least four years to come together and reach consensus after receiving common guidelines and directives from the National Innovation Council (NInC),” said an official who has worked in the society.

But in 2014, the council was revamped into a society and made a functionary body under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

But it was not clear as to what roles must be played by each of the members to propel innovations in the state.

“There is a mention of Rs 5,000 needed for steering operations at district levels under the original plan. But there is no mention as to which ministry is supposed to fund it. There is no proper Start-Up policy, neither is there a feedback or redressal mechanism mentioned,” said a panel member.

The councils in Gujarat and Maharashtra have not been performing at the desired pace while Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have implemented policies suiting their needs, said another member from MSInS.

