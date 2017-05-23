Meghalaya MBoSE SSLC 2017 Class 10 results announced at megresults.nic.in, check here

MBOSE Class 10th results 2017: The results can be checked at megresults.nic.in. MBOSE Class 10th results 2017: The results can be checked at megresults.nic.in.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) has declared the results of Class 10 (SSLC) examination at 10 am that was held in March this year. The results can be checked at megresults.nic.in. A total of 27,547 students appeared in SSLC exam this year. The pass percentage of Meghalaya SSLC (10th) exam is 54.04 per cent with 79.06 per cent for regular candidates and 32.89 per cent for private candidates.

As per Shillong Times, the Board had planned to release the results at 10 am on May 23, however, the merit list was leaked on social media on Monday.

T.R Laloo, MBoSE controller of examinations, confirmed the selective leak of the merit list, and said the Board is examining all angles to find out the source of the leak.

Going by the leaked merit list, Duyu Asung of St George Secondary School in Nongmynsong and Lamphrang Lyngdoh of Ram Krishna Mission HS School Cherrapunji have shared the top position. Both have scored a total of 568 marks in total six subjects.

Steps to check the results for MBoSE SSLC Class 10 results 2017:

– Go to the official website Meghalaya Board of School Education or megresults.nic.in.

– Go straight to the SSLC results link

– Enter your details like roll number and date of birth in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

