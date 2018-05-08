Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC results on May 10, check at mbose.in and megresults.nic.in

MBOSE HSSLC results 2018: The Meghalaya Board of School Education will declare the results of HSSLC 12th (Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams) examination on May 10, 2018. “The results will be available on the official website, www.mbose.in from 10 am,” confirms Joint Controller, HSSLC, Shri Amitab R Marak. The Class 12 results will be announced for students of the science, commerce and vocational streams. From last year, the Meghalaya Boar had started the option of getting their results through SMS. For this year, we will update it on the same page.

Apart from it, the results will be available at megresults.nic.in, examresult.net, results.shiksha, meghalayaonline.in, results.net/meghalaya, indiaresults.com, knowyourresult.com, the official mentioned. The students will get an update on the official website, he said. The official also dismissed any possibility of getting a result through the app. All the head of the institutions can collect the result booklets from MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and Jowai MBOSE Cell after the declaration of result.

MBOSE HSSLC results 2018: Steps to check

Step 1 – Go to the official website for the Meghalaya board (mbose.in) or any one of the above-mentioned sites.