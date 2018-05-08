Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC results on May 10, check at mbose.in and megresults.nic.in

MBOSE HSSLC results 2018: The Meghalaya Board of School Education will declare the results of HSSLC 12th (Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams) examination on May 10, 2018. “The results will be available on the official website, www.mbose.in from 10 am,” confirms Joint Controller, HSSLC, Shri Amitab R Marak. The Class 12 results will be announced for students of the science, commerce and vocational streams. From last year, the Meghalaya Boar had started the option of getting their results through SMS. For this year, we will update it on the same page.
Apart from it, the results will be available at megresults.nic.in, examresult.net, results.shiksha, meghalayaonline.in, results.net/meghalaya, indiaresults.com, knowyourresult.com, the official mentioned. The students will get an update on the official website, he said. The official also dismissed any possibility of getting a result through the app. All the head of the institutions can collect the result booklets from MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and Jowai MBOSE Cell after the declaration of result.
MBOSE HSSLC results 2018: Steps to check
Step 1 – Go to the official website for the Meghalaya board (mbose.in) or any one of the above-mentioned sites.
Step 1 – Click on the link to the HSSLC class 12 results 2018 of your stream— science, commerce or Vocational Streams.
Step 3 – Follow the links to the results page of the state board.
Step 4 – Make sure to keep your roll number in hand.
Step 5 – Fill in your details in the fields provided and click on “Submit”.
Step 6 – Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.
This year, the examination was held from March 6 to March 29, 2018 at various centres across the state. In 2016, the results were declared on May 25 of both class 10 and class 12. The exam was topped by Arienne A Sangma of Don Bosco College, Tura with the total score of 437. About 2,211 students from the commerce stream, 21,504 in Arts , 3650 in Science streams had appeared for the HSSLC exams last year.
