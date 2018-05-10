Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC 12th results 2018 declared: Check pass percentage, stream wise toppers

MBOSE HSSLC results 2018: The students can check the results through mbose.in, megresults.nic.in MBOSE HSSLC results 2018: The students can check the results through mbose.in, megresults.nic.in

MBOSE HSSLC results 2018: The results of Meghalaya MBOSE 12th Science, Commerce, Vocational streams declared on Thursday, May 10 at 10 am. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, mbose.in. This year, around 29,840 candidates have attended the HSSLC examination at 62 centres. As many 8,263 are boy and 10,503 are female candidates in the regular category, 1,434 boys and 1,165 female candidates under the non-regular category, 420 male and 616 female under the private category. Moreover, 334 male and 517 female candidates are giving their improvement exams this year.

Similarly, in the science stream, there are a total of 1,595 male and 1,809 female candidates under the regular category, 81 male and 77 female under the non-regular category. There are 100 students sitting for compartmental and improvement exams. In the commerce field, 1,251 male and 808 female candidates under the regular category, 76 male and 22 female candidates are in the non-regular category, over 100 under 123 male and 42 female candidates under the compartmental and improvement candidates.

Read | MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2018: How to check

Stream-wise success rate

In Science stream, 3,724 students had registered for the examinations, out of which 2,732 cleared it successfully, translating a pass percentage of 76.76. The pass percentage of boys is 78.27 and girls is 75.43. Out of 320 non-regular students, 49.66 per cent cleared the examination successfully. The girls had outperformed boys, the pass percentage of girls is 58.27, and boys is 41.94. East Khasi Hills topped among the district with 82.78 per cent success rate, and South Garo Hills ranked last with 16.67 per cent success rate.

In Commerce stream, 2,325 students appeared for the examination, out of which, 1,834 students cleared the examination successfully, translating a pass percentage of 79.84. The pass percentage in the regular category is 82.44. The girls have outperformed boys, 88.85 per cent girls cleared the examination successfully, while boys scored 78.27 per cent. In the non-regular category, 58.73 per cent cleared the examination successfully. The pass percentage of girls is 65.08 while boys are at 56.61. East Garo Hills topped among the districts with 93.75 per cent success rate, while West Jaintia Hills ranked last with 61.08 per cent.

In Vocational stream, Six students had appeared for the examination, out of which, five cleared it successfully.

Stream-wise toppers

In Science stream, the first rank has been obtained by Rishav Das, with 480 marks. With a total of 474 marks, Yash Agarwal has got the second rank followed by Anuj Kundu and Sanjib Kumar Bezbaruah, both with 466 marks. The district that has given the best performance is East Khasi Hills with 82.78 per cent and the worst performer is South Garo Hills with 16.67 per cent.

In Commerce, Chongdeinem Guite has topped the exam with a total of 443 marks, followed by Yomiki Darryl Nongkynrih with 436 marks. The third rank has been obtained by Uttam Sharma with 434 marks. The district that has given the best performance is East Garo Hills with 93.75 per cent and the worst performer is West Jaintia Hills with 61.08 per cent.

Apart from it, the results are also available at megresults.nic.in, examresult.net, results.shiksha, meghalayaonline.in, results.net/meghalaya, indiaresults.com, knowyourresult.com, the official mentioned. The students will get an update on the official website, he said. The official also dismissed any possibility of getting a result through the app. All the head of the institutions can collect the result booklets from MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and Jowai MBOSE Cell after the declaration of result.

MBOSE HSSLC results 2018: Steps to check

Step 1 – Go to the official website for the Meghalaya board (mbose.in) or any one of the above-mentioned sites.

Step 1 – Click on the link to the HSSLC class 12 results 2018 of your stream— science, commerce or Vocational Streams.

Step 3 – Follow the links to the results page of the state board.

Step 4 – Make sure to keep your roll number in hand.

Step 5 – Fill in your details in the fields provided and click on “Submit”.

Step 6 – Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

This year, the examination was held from March 6 to March 29, 2018 at various centres across the state. In 2016, the results were declared on May 25 of both class 10 and class 12. The exam was topped by Arienne A Sangma of Don Bosco College, Tura with the total score of 437. About 2,211 students from the commerce stream, 21,504 in Arts, 3650 in Science streams had appeared for the HSSLC exams last year.

