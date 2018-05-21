Meghalaya MBOSE 10th, 12th (Arts) results to be declared on May 25 at mbose.in

MBOSE 10th, 12th results 2018: Last year, the pass percentage of Meghalaya SSLC (10th) exam was 54.04 per cent. Last year, the pass percentage of Meghalaya SSLC (10th) exam was 54.04 per cent.

MBOSE 10th, 12th results 2018: The results of both SSLC Class 10th and Class 12th Arts stream will be declared by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on May 25. All those students who had appeared for these examinations can check their respective scores at the official websites — mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. In case one is unable to open these websites due to heavy traffic, they may also refer to examresults.net. Last year, the pass percentage of Meghalaya SSLC (10th) exam was 54.04 per cent with 79.06 per cent for regular candidates and 32.89 per cent for private candidates.

The Board had released the results of HSSLC 12th (Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams) examination on May 10, 2018. In Science stream, the first rank has been obtained by Rishav Das, with 480 marks and in Commerce, Chongdeinem Guite has topped the exam with a total of 443 marks.

In 2017, the result was released on May 23 for Class 10th. This year, the examination started from March 7, 2018 and concluded on March 19, 2018. The examination was conducted in the morning shift, that is, from 10 am to 1 pm.

Once released, students will be able to check their scores at the above-mentioned websites. They will be required to login to the same and enter all the required details such as their roll number etc in the provided fields. On submitting the same, their scores will be displayed on the screen. They should then download the same and take a printout for future reference.

The Class 10 results in 2017 were leaked on the social media. The leak occurred due to a technical “snag” as they were being shared at the National Informatics Centre (NIC), reports said. “It is an unfortunate thing, but the list which got leaked is the correct one. Thankfully, the entire set of results didn’t get leaked,” MBoSE Controller of Examinations TR Laloo told Hindustan Times which reported that the error was later “rectified”.

