Meghalaya MBOSE 10th 12th (Arts) results 2018: How to check

MBOSE 10th 12th (Arts) results 2018: The Meghalaya Board of School Education will declare the results of both SSLC Class 10th and Class 12th Arts on May 25. The results will be available at the official websites — mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. The students can also check the results through examresults.net/meghalaya, indiaresults.com. The Board had released the results of HSSLC 12th (Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams) examination on May 10, 2018. In Science stream, the first rank has been obtained by Rishav Das, with 480 marks and in Commerce, Chongdeinem Guite has topped the exam with a total of 443 marks.

This year, the examination was held from March 7, 2018 to March 19, 2018. The examination was conducted in the morning shift, that is, from 10 am to 1 pm. Last year, the result of class 10 examination was declared on May 23.

MBOSE 10th 12th (Arts) results 2018: How to check via website

Step 1 – Go to the official website for the Meghalaya board (mbose.in) or examresults.net/meghalaya.

Step 2 – Click on the result link

Step 3 – Follow the links to the results page of the state board.

Step 4 – Make sure to keep your roll number in hand.

Step 5 – Fill in your details in the fields provided and click on “Submit”.

Step 6 – Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference

How to check via app

The result is available through app. The students can check the results through it, by downloading it from the google play store. To get the results, the students have to pre-register their roll number.

The Class 10 results in 2017 were leaked on the social media. The leak occurred due to a technical “snag” as they were being shared at the National Informatics Centre (NIC), reports said. “It is an unfortunate thing, but the list which got leaked is the correct one.

