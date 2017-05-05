Meghalaya HSSLC class 12th exams 2017: Results to be announced on May 8, check here

Meghalaya HSSLC class 12th results 2017: Results will also be declared through SMS. (representative image) Meghalaya HSSLC class 12th results 2017: Results will also be declared through SMS. (representative image)

Meghalaya HSSLC class 12th results 2017: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) is likely to declared the results of the HSSLC examinations on May 8, 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the papers and have been eagerly waiting for the results can check the same from the Board’s official website.

The class 12 results will be declared by 10 am on the day for the science, commerce and vocational streams.

“All the Head of the Institutions/Officers-in-Charge of the MBOSE HSSLC Examination Centres are requested to collect the Result Booklets from MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and Jowai MBOSE Cell after the declaration of result,” MBOSE Controller of Examinations TR Laloo said in a press release.

Candidates can also get their results through SMS.

Science Stream:

MBOSE12S<space>RollNumber send it to 56263

SMS MBOSE12S <space> Roll number Send it to 5676750

Commerce Stream:

MBOSE12C<space>RollNumber send it to 56263

SMS MBOSE12C <space> Roll number Send it to 5676750

Last year, the Board results were declared on June 29. About 2,211 students from the commerce stream, 21,504 in Arts , 3650 in Science streams appeared for the exams.

Steps to download the Meghalaya HSSLC 12th class results 2017:

– Go to the official website for the Meghalaya board (mbose.in) or examresults.net/meghalaya.

– Click on the link to the HSSLC class 12 results 2017.

– Follow the links to the results page of the state board.

– Make sure to keep your roll number in hand.

– Fill in your details in the fields provided and click on “Submit”.

– Download your results and take a pringt out of the same for further reference.

