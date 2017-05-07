Meghalaya HSSCL class 12th exams 2017: Results to be declared tomorrow at mbose.in

Meghalaya HSSCL class 12th exams 2017: The results are likely to be declared tomorrow at 10 am. Meghalaya HSSCL class 12th exams 2017: The results are likely to be declared tomorrow at 10 am.

Meghalaya HSSCL class 12th exams 2017: The results for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) class 12 exams 2017 are likely to be declared tomorrow at 10 am. Candidates who wrote the exam and are now waiting for the results can check the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) official website on Monday morning.

The class 12 results will be announced for students of the science, commerce and vocational streams. Candidates, this year, also have the option of getting their results through SMS. Students can send a message to the following numbers with the details mentioned to receive their scores.

Science Stream:

MBOSE12S<space>RollNumber send it to 56263

SMS MBOSE12S <space> Roll number Send it to 5676750

Commerce Stream:

MBOSE12C<space>RollNumber send it to 56263

SMS MBOSE12C <space> Roll number Send it to 5676750

Last year, the results were declared on June 29 and the exam was topped by Arienne A Sangma of Don Bosco College, Tura with the total score of 437. About 2,211 students from the commerce stream, 21,504 in Arts , 3650 in Science streams had appeared for the HSSLC exams last year.

The results will also be available on the following websites:

mbose.in

megresults.nic.in

indiaresults.com

examresults.net

meghalayaeducation.net

resultsout.com

knowyourresult.com

exametc.com

jagranjosh.com

Steps to download the Meghalaya HSSLC class 12 exams 2017:

– Go to the official website for the Meghalaya board (mbose.in) or any one of the above mentioned sites.

– Click on the link to the HSSLC class 12 results 2017 of your stream— science, commerce or arts.

– Follow the links to the results page of the state board.

– Make sure to keep your roll number in hand.

– Fill in your details in the fields provided and click on “Submit”.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For more stories on Meghalaya HSSLC results, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd