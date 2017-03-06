Meeting ‘targets’: SCERT wants training session in exam season, teachers say won’t go

Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia inspects an examination centre in Fazilka. Gurmeet Singh Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia inspects an examination centre in Fazilka. Gurmeet Singh

TO MEET its ‘targets’, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has announced a training seminar for primary government school teachers in Punjab even as exams are scheduled. Irked by the ‘untimely’ training session, teachers Sunday announced a boycott of the three-day training session to be held across the state from March 6-8. While Class XII and VIII exams are already going on in which primary school teachers have also been given the duties, another set of teachers is busy in evaluating the answer sheets of Class V. Also, the internal exams of Class I to IV will be starting Monday. The primary school teachers are also busy with the ‘Pravesh’ programme of the government under which they move door-to-door to encourage new admissions. A letter issued by SCERT says ‘District Institute of Education and Training (DIETs) should arrange for three-day teacher training seminar before March 31 so that target of ten day training is met before session is closed’.

The letter states that ‘seven days of training has already been given to teachers but DIETs should ensure that another three days of training is given before March 31 so that target of ten-day training is met’.

Harwinder Singh Bilga, state president, B.Ed Teachers Front Punjab said, “First teachers were busy with election duty during Punjab polls, which was mandatory. Now, primary teachers have been given duties in Class XII exams and evaluation of Class V answer sheets is on. Also, internal exams of Class I to IV begin Monday. We are also doing door-to-door surveys for new admissions. How can the officials expect us to attend training seminars at such a crucial time?”

A teacher who did not wish to be named said he had been travelling from Khanna to Gill for exam duty. “There is nothing wrong in this concept of seminar to educate teachers on new teaching methods but this is something which has to be done either at beginning of new session not in March. Just to meet its own targets, SCERT has announced seminars least bothering if teachers would attend or not. This only shows how serious they are about it. Just a formality is being completed,” he said.

ETT-TET pass teachers union head Amarjit Kamboj and Elementary Teachers Union Punjab head HS Pannu also said teachers won’t be attending the training seminar.

Meanwhile, senior SCERT officials claimed that there has been ‘misinterpretation’ of their orders.

Maninder Singh Sarkaria, deputy director, SCERT said, “Yes, we have to meet certain targets before March 31 due to which training orders were issued to DIETs but there has been a misinterpretation. We will sort this out soon. Fresh orders shall be issued exempting teachers who are on exam duties.”