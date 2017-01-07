MEELS to bring destitute children under mainstream education

The Department of Mass Education Extension and Library Services (MEELS) in West Bengal has decided to bring about 4,500 destitute children from its 53 Welfare Homes under mainstream education system for their all round development.

Speaking at the State Level Sports Meet for the inmates of these Welfare Homes, departmental minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury said that the aim of the state government was to create a platform for those destitute children for their development.

Chowdhury also said how his department was working for empowerment of these marginalised families from which these children hailed.

All these 4,500 children, in the age group of 6 to 18 years, are now staying in 53 Welfare Homes of the department.

Over 1,000 child residents from the department’s Welfare Homes were participating in this year’s State Level Sports Meet.