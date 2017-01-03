Mediocre teachers to blame for poor St Stephen’s rank: Valson Thampu

Former St Stephen’s College principal Valson Thampu has blamed the institution’s poor National and Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC) ranking on “mediocre teachers” among other things, while maintaining that the NAAC accreditation process “stifles uniqueness” of institutions.

The college, despite being the most sought after, fell to the 12th place in the rankings this year.

Last year, too, while he was still the principal, Thampu had slammed teachers for the college’s poor performance.

“The faculty, barring a handful, are really mediocre… Hardly anyone is doing any serious research or study. There is no feedback of any kind on teachers, ” Thampu wrote in a post on Facebook.