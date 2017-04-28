Medical entrance norms for PG courses need to be analysed: Madras High Court

Petitioners demanded that they should be awarded the incentive as per the state prospectus based on the category of their places of work. Petitioners demanded that they should be awarded the incentive as per the state prospectus based on the category of their places of work.

The Post Graduate medical admission norms in Tamil Nadu require a comprehensive reading, the Madras High Court said on Thursday. It added that the reservation for government doctors who are in service, the issue of incentive marks and other Medical Council of India (MCI) regulations need to be analysed.

A batch of appeals by in-service candidates, who were working in remote locations, which challenged the single judge ruling about incentive marks, were observed by a division bench at the High Court. On April 17, the judge had decided the MCI’s PG Medical Education Regulation, 2000, should be consulted to award incentives to in-service candidates instead of the state-issued prospectus.

Petitioners demanded that they should be awarded the incentive as per the state prospectus based on the category of their places of work. The petitioners included those who served in hilly and remote locations. The bench argued that there needs to be a comprehensive hearing on the matter of the 25 per cent allocation of marks each for PG seats for general merit and in-service candidates.

The bench directed counsels to make their pledge as soon as possible since the last date for PG admissions to medical courses is approching. It also said that the parties could consult the Cheif Justice to form a special bench to hear the matter.

Currently, government doctors working in remote regions are allotted or and two marks for each year of service. This has been contered by the MCI which said that these candidates must be awarded 10 per cent of their National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scores for each in-service year with a maximum limit of 30 per cent.

