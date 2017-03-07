Government created 4000 PG medical seats to address lack of doctors: PM Modi

The Central government on Thursday, March 2, 2017, had approved over 4,000 Post Graduate seats in medical colleges and hospitals across the country. The Central government on Thursday, March 2, 2017, had approved over 4,000 Post Graduate seats in medical colleges and hospitals across the country.

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, announced on Tuesday that 4000 post graduate seats have been added in medical colleges. This, he said, will streamline medical education and will increase the number of doctors in the country.

“If we go to the base of the problem, less number of students can get admission into post-graduate (courses in medical field) due to lack of seats, so only few become professors,” he said to a gathering at the Surat airport. He noted that there has always been a complaint about the lack of doctors in the country and attributed that to a robust system which is unable to produce enough doctors.

“As there are less (number of) professors, it has become difficult to open new medical colleges. The entire system is entangled in these circles,” Modi said, adding that the increase of 4000 post graduate seats is a big step.

“Every year 4,000 new post-graduate students (apart from the number of seats already existing) will pass out now who can also become professors. This means they can impart medical education to thousands of students across the country which will solve the issue of shortage of doctors,” he said. He says this will increase the flow of medical services into villages as will.

The Central government on Thursday, March 2, 2017, had approved over 4,000 Post Graduate seats in medical colleges and hospitals across the country. Union Health Minister J P Nadda termed it an “all time record number” that will take the total number of Post Graduate (PG) seats to 35,117. The move has been influenced by the 2017 Union Budget for which the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced that steps have been taken by the Centre to create an additional 5,000 PG seats.

