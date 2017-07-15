MCC NEET allotment 2017: Round one results published, know what to do next

MCC NEET allotment 2017: With the allotment results published for the all India quota, students are wondering what to do next. MCC NEET allotment 2017: With the allotment results published for the all India quota, students are wondering what to do next.

MCC NEET allotment 2017: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) declared the first allotment result for the National Entrance and Eligibility Test (NEET) 2017. Candidates who have applied for allotment to various medical seats across the country can check their results from the official website.

With the allotment results published for the all India quota, students are wondering what to do next. The following points will explain the procedure for what to do after you have been allotted a college.

1. Reporting:

To accept the seat through the first allotment, candidates will be required to report to their allotted college and complete the admission formalities. This includes submitting of required documents and verification. Candidates will also be required to submit their “willingness” to participate in the next round of admissions. These formalities will begin from July 16 and must be completed before 5 pm on July 22.

2. Second round:

Candidates who have not been allotted seats in round one and candidates who have been allotted seats in round one but have submitted their willingness to participate in the next round are eligible for round two of the NEET 2017 allotment process. The Committee will display the vacant seats available after round one and the registration process for this round will be opened from August 1. Willing candidates would be required to fill and lock their choices by 4 pm on August 4.

3. Round two allotment:

The process of seat allotment for round two will take place for three days from August 5 to August 7 and all previous choices of the candidates before this round will be considered “null and void”, according to the MCC. The results for this round will be published by August 8, after which candidates will be required to report to their chosen colleges. Note that candidates who have joined a college through round 2 of all India quota will not be permitted to the vacant seats after this round.

4. Reporting for round two:

The colleges will open their doors to students seeking admission through round two from August 9. Candidates will be required to report to their respected colleges by 5 pm on August 16. The seats that remain vacant after this round will be transferred to the state quota after 5 pm on August 16. MBBS and BDS courses across the country will begin classes from August 4, 2017.

