Tamil Nadu NEET rank list 2017 to be released at tnhealth.org and tnmedicalselection.org

The rank list will be prepared on the basis of NEET 2017 results. The rank list will be prepared on the basis of NEET 2017 results.

Giving relief to thousands of students waiting for their NEET 2017 rank list, the Madras High Court has quashed the Tamil Nadu government’s order reserving 85 per cent of MBBS and BDS seats to state board students and only 15 per cent for CBSE and other boards. With this verdict, the Directorate of Medical Education will release the rank list at tnhealth.org and tnmedicalselection.org.

As per a TOI report, the officials of the state education committee has said that the rank list will be released on time, that is, July 14. The committee will begin counselling on July 17. The tentative dates for counselling is July 17 to 22. There will be two phases of counselling. The classes will commence from August 1.

NEET rank list 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Log on to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET merit list

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your login details like registration number, date of birth and security code

Step 4: A pdf file will open displaying names and percentage of selected candidates.

Step 5: Download and take a print out

The Directorate of Medical Education had received 50,558 applications from the aspirants of which 31,323 were seeking admissions to 2,594 seats. There are 23 state-run medical colleges. The rank list will be prepared on the basis of NEET 2017 results.

One of the parents or guardian will be allowed to attend the counselling along with the candidate. The candidate are advised to check up their email twice a day and they can download their merit list and counselling session.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd